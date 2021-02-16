NCOA Welcomes New Chair-Elect Kathy Greenlee

Contact Armando Trull Media Relations Manager 571-527-4007 armando.trull@ncoa.org

Experienced public servant brings decades of expertise in aging, health, and elder justice

Arlington, VA (February 16, 2021) – The National Council on Aging (NCOA), a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well, is pleased to announce that Kathy Greenlee has been named Chair-Elect of its Board of Directors. Greenlee brings over 25 years of expertise in aging, long-term care, disability, elder rights, health care, community services, rural aging, and LGBT health.

“NCOA is tremendously excited and grateful that Kathy has agreed to chair our board starting in October 2021 as we embark on a new and exciting chapter of growth,” said James Knickman, NCOA Board Chair.

“Kathy has devoted all of her professional life to advocating for older adults and fighting for social justice at the highest levels of government. Her passion and leadership will be extremely valuable as NCOA works with the new Administration and Congress to realize our vision of a just and caring society in which each of us, as we age, lives with dignity, purpose, and security,” said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President & CEO.

“NCOA is committed to improving the lives of older adults, especially those with few resources. I am excited about the opportunity to become chair of this important advocacy and service organization. The nation needs to focus more on older people. I will help in that effort in every way I can,” said Greenlee.

In 2009, Greenlee was appointed U.S. Assistant Secretary for Aging by President Obama, a position she held for seven years. During that time, she created the Administration for Community Living (ACL), an agency that administers a broad range of aging and disability programs. Greenlee provided national and international leadership on preventing and responding to elder abuse, chaired the Elder Justice Coordinating Council, created a federal home for state adult protective services programs, and created the national elder maltreatment data collection system. Greenlee also co-chaired the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services LGBT Issues Coordinating Committee, an endeavor that resulted in comprehensive program and policy improvements for LGBTQ individuals.

In 2018, Greenlee launched a consulting business, Greenlee Global, LLC, to pursue aging-related projects regionally, nationally, and internationally. In early 2018, the Sunflower Foundation announced a major grant to support her continued work in the areas of elder abuse and neglect. In May 2020, Greenlee began serving as the Kansas state COVID-19 LTSS Liaison.

Before her time in Washington, DC, Greenlee spent 18 years in Kansas state government, serving in numerous high-level positions, such as Secretary of Aging for Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, Kansas Long-Term Care Ombudsman, General Counsel for the Kansas Insurance Department, and Assistant Attorney General.

Greenlee has a B.S. in Business Administration and a J.D. in law from the University of Kansas. She is a fifth generation Kansan and grew up in a small town near Wichita. She currently resides in Lenexa, KS, a suburb of Kansas City.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and we strengthen government programs that we all depend on as we age. Every year, millions of people use our signature programs BenefitsCheckUp®, My Medicare Matters®, and the Aging Mastery Program® to age well. By offering online tools and collaborating with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA is working to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.