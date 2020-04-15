NCOA Teams with Airbnb to Address Social Isolation among Older Adults

Contact Armando Trull Media Relations Manager 202-709-2474 armando.trull@ncoa.org

Free online experiences provide connections during COVID-19

Arlington, VA (April 15, 2020) – The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is partnering with Airbnb to address COVID-19 related social isolation by providing homebound older adults with a new way to connect with others and travel virtually during the pandemic.

Airbnb will provide access to Online Experiences for free to older adults across the country through NCOA. Coupon codes will be distributed to older adults through NCOA’s nationwide network of senior centers, as well as NCOA’s national partners that target underserved populations such as older women, people of color, LGBTQ, low-income, and rural individuals.

“NCOA is working hard every day to help all older adults cope with the coronavirus and stay healthy—both physically and emotionally,” said Anna Maria Chavéz, NCOA’s Interim President and CEO. “This partnership with Airbnb is a wonderful opportunity to provide older adults with human connections and unique experiences that can combat the isolation many of them are experiencing as they shelter in place.”

“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” said Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences. “With so many older adults needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”

Airbnb Online Experiences include various options such as gentle yoga and slow life coaching, a family baking experience, meditation with a Buddhist monk, virtual visits with the dogs of Chernobyl, and more opportunities from over 30 different countries.

About Airbnb

Airbnb is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for unique, authentic places to stay and things to do, offering over 7 million accommodations and 40,000 handcrafted activities, all powered by local hosts. An economic empowerment engine, Airbnb has helped millions of hospitality entrepreneurs monetize their spaces and their passions while keeping the financial benefits of tourism in their own communities. With more than three quarters of a billion guest arrivals to date, and accessible in 62 languages across 220+ countries and regions, Airbnb promotes people-to-people connection, community and trust around the world.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and we strengthen government programs that we all depend on as we age. Every year, millions of people use our signature programs BenefitsCheckUp®, My Medicare Matters®, and the Aging Mastery Program® to age well. By offering online tools and collaborating with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA is working to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.