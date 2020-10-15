NCOA Simplifies the Complex Process of Choosing a Medicare Plan during Open Enrollment

Contact Armando Trull Media Relations Manager 571-527-4007 armando.trull@ncoa.org

My Medicare Matters provides unbiased information to find the best coverage

Arlington, VA (October 15, 2020) – The National Council on Aging (NCOA), a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well, offers a comprehensive and easy-to-use online tool for people with Medicare to make informed choices about their coverage during Open Enrollment, which starts today.

“Choosing a Medicare plan that doesn’t cover what you need can be costly—for your health and for your budget,” said NCOA President and CEO Ramsey Alwin. “People with Medicare should reevaluate their coverage every year to make sure it still fits their health care needs. This year, due to COVID-19, that’s even more important. Our newly modernized My Medicare Matters tool makes it easy.”

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, for coverage effective in 2021. On My Medicare Matters®, visitors can take a free, confidential assessment to evaluate their coverage needs. After completing it, they can explore:

Plan Options: Based on their situation and lifestyle, visitors can learn about the benefits of enrolling in Medicare Advantage or Part D for health and prescription coverage.

Based on their situation and lifestyle, visitors can learn about the benefits of enrolling in Medicare Advantage or Part D for health and prescription coverage. Costs to Expect: With sample plans, visitors can discover how much they can expect to pay with premiums, co-pays, prescriptions, and other out-of-pocket expenses.

With sample plans, visitors can discover how much they can expect to pay with premiums, co-pays, prescriptions, and other out-of-pocket expenses. Easy Enrollment: If they choose, visitors can get personalized advice and talk with a trusted Medicare agency partner that meets NCOA’s Standards of Excellence.

If they choose, visitors can get personalized advice and talk with a trusted Medicare agency partner that meets NCOA’s Standards of Excellence. Next Steps: Visitors also can access Medicare basics, tips, and advice on how to get the most out of their Medicare plans.

Originally launched in 2005, My Medicare Matters has helped millions of people get the information they need to make the best choice for their health care coverage. For more information, please visit www.MyMedicareMatters.org.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and we strengthen government programs that we all depend on as we age. Every year, millions of people use our signature programs BenefitsCheckUp®, My Medicare Matters®, and the Aging Mastery Program® to age well. By offering online tools and collaborating with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA is working to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.