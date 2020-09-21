BuscaBeneficios.org Connects Latinx Older Adults to Billions in Benefits

Contact Armando Trull Media Relations Manager 202-709-2474 armando.trull@ncoa.org

Spanish online tool is one of several bilingual NCOA initiatives to help older Hispanics age well

Arlington, VA (September 21, 2020) – The National Council on Aging (NCOA), a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well, has launched BuscaBeneficios.org, a free, confidential Spanish-language online tool that connects Latinx older adults to billions of dollars in federal, state, local, and private benefits to pay for daily expenses. The culturally competent search engine is modeled on NCOA’s respected BenefitsCheckUp®, which has helped millions of older adults find billions of dollars in benefits to pay for food, medicine, utilities, and more.

“Every person deserves the resources to age with dignity and economic security,” said NCOA President and CEO Ramsey Alwin. “BuscaBeneficios.org is part of NCOA’s commitment to aging well for all, especially Hispanic older adults who face disproportionate risks of poverty. We are proud to launch this site during Hispanic Heritage Month as yet another way to empower older adults with culturally competent and trusted information.”

As part of its outreach to Hispanic/Latinx older adults, NCOA also has launched Chequeo Contra Caidas, a Spanish-language online screening tool that allows older adults to assess their risk of falling—one of the greatest health risks as people age. Users receive a personalized report with culturally competent Spanish falls prevention resources, including a video, tips, and handouts.

“NCOA is creating more Spanish-language content, and we are creating critical connections to Hispanic/Latinx organizations,” said Vivian Nava-Schellinger, NCOA Director of Community Partnerships and Network Activation. “Our partnerships with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Latinos for a Secure Retirement, San Ysidro Health, Borderland Rainbow Center, and senior centers serving Latinx older adults allow us to continue empowering our abuelos, abuelas, y familia to age well.”

NCOA’s Spanish website also includes curated content on COVID-19 pandemic, scams, and more. For more information, visit www.ncoa.org/Espanol.

