Caregivers Get Free Lyft During COVID-19

NCOA partners with Lyft to make free rides available to caregivers of homebound older adults

Arlington, VA (March 26, 2020) – The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is partnering with Lyft to meet the critical transportation needs of caregivers who are supporting homebound older adults during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lyft is piloting the project with NCOA member senior centers AgeOptions, Oak Park, IL; Brookline Senior Multi-Service Center and Transportation Resources, Planning & Partnership for Seniors (TRIPPS), Brookline, MA; and Jewish Family Service of San Diego and On the Go, CA. The centers will receive a grant donation to support distribution of $15 and $25 Lyft ride credits to share with caregivers who need access to transportation to deliver essential food and supplies to their older loved ones staying home to reduce their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Older adults and people with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending they stay at home as much as possible during an outbreak in their community.

“Families across the country are looking for ways to support their older loved ones during this pandemic,” said Anna Maria Chávez, NCOA Executive Vice President & Chief Growth Officer. “We are grateful to Lyft for stepping in to allow our senior centers to make free rides available to caregivers who need it the most during this crisis.”

“Every good brand is useful,” said John Matejczyk, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder, MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER, which is providing creative support for the project. “But these times call for every brand to be helpful. This program is an example of Lyft, NCOA, and their partners all stepping up to figure out how to be most helpful, together. We’re excited to continue to apply creativity against big problems with these great organizations.”

Lyft and NCOA intend to expand the pilot in the coming weeks to additional senior centers across the country.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and we strengthen government programs that we all depend on as we age. Every year, millions of people use our signature programs BenefitsCheckUp®, My Medicare Matters®, and the Aging Mastery Program® to age well. By offering online tools and collaborating with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA is working to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.