NISC congratulates new senior center leaders and celebrates individuals leaving the Executive Committee

Thank you to our NISC Leaders!

Many thanks to our NISC Leaders who have completed their terms on the NISC Executive Committee.

Thank you to Lynn Fields Harris! Lynn initially served as the NISC Delegate Council member representing Pennsylvania. She chaired the Public Policy Team and then devoted 6 years as the NISC Chair (2014-2020 as Chair Elect, Chair and Past Chair). It was a privilege to work with Lynn. Lynn is currently on the NCOA Board where she continues to advocate for aging well for all older adults and senior centers nationally.

Thank you to Beverly Ferry and Laura Cisneros! Both Beverly and Laura began their NISC senior center advocacy as Delegate Council members, representing Indiana and Texas respectively. Since July 1, 2015, Beverly and Laura have served as Co-Chairs of the Economic Security Team. They have surveyed members, shared resources and delivered conference programming to promote economic security resources and programs delivered at senior centers. They will continue to champion senior center professionals through their roles as NISC Collaborative Leadership Members.

Thank you and Welcome NISC Chairs!

Thank you to Elizabeth Bernat, our 2018-2020 NISC Chair! At our recent change of command ceremony at the NCOA virtual conference, Elizabeth’s expressed her appreciation of NISC members, the NISC Executive Committee, State Association members and the networking opportunities at conferences during her tenure. Elizabeth is the Director of Senior Services at Roper St. Francis Healthcare and leads two senior centers, Lowcountry Senior Center & Waring Senior Center in the Charleston, SC area. She was our host in South Carolina at the NISC 2018 National Senior Center Conference. She said, “It’s been a wonderful experience!” as NISC Chair. Elizabeth handed over the virtual gavel to Tracy Colagrossi.

Tracey Colagrossi is our 2020-2022 NISC Chair! Tracy is the Senior Center Manager of Arlington Heights Senior Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois Tracey is honored and privileged to lead NISC. She is excited about the potential for the future. We have a lot of challenges and a lot of exciting things to do and with the NISC Collaborative we will do it in a stronger fashion as a unified front.

And we are thrilled that Jill Hall will be the Chair Elect for the next two years! Jill is the Division Chief & Acting Nutrition Program Manager, Senior Centers and Community Services, Baltimore County Department of Aging, Towson, Maryland. She said, “These will be really exciting times for NISC.” Jill’s excited to have the NISC Leadership Collaborative established with its networking capability like the Delegate Council. And she’s excited that we get to help redefine senior centers role in the future, the whole “new normal” is a tremendous opportunity for senior centers and will change the way senior center provide services.

Consider becoming part of the NISC Leadership Teams. Explore joining a NISC team today. Contact Scott.Harlow@ncoa.org for more information.