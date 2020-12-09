Happy Holidays from NISC

Dear NISC Members,

Thank you for all you do in support of older adults in your communities. As Senior Center Professionals, you have had change the way we interact, provide services, and ensure folks have the resources they need to age well. As you know, there is still more work to be done as we transition into a new year filled with hope, promise, and continued flexibility. The National Institute of Senior Centers and the National Council on Aging is a resource to support us as aging service professionals. One component of that support is the NISC Leadership Collaborative, where representation from each of the states of our nation gather and provide insight and best practices.

I would like to welcome you to apply to join the NISC Leadership Collaborative. The NISC Leadership Collaborative is an exciting new group of senior center professionals who share promising best practices across state lines. If you’re interested in a leadership role within the NISC network we have openings in the following states. Please apply by our next deadline Wednesday, December 16th at 5 pm PDT!

If you have questions regarding state representation, please contact Scott Harlow at scott.harlow@ncoa.org. I look forward to collaborating with you in 2021. Best wishes, happy and healthy holidays to you and your Senior Center team.

Very Sincerely,

Tracey Colagrossi

NISC Executive Chair

Arlington Heights, IL