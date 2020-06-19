Funding Opportunity: NCOA’s Senior SNAP Enrollment Initiative

NCOA seeks applications from qualified organizations as part of an upcoming grant opportunity to help reduce senior hunger in the U.S. Grants of up to $50,000 each for a 19-month period will be awarded to selected organizations for the implementation of Senior SNAP Enrollment Initiatives in their communities.

About the Initiative

The NCOA Senior SNAP Enrollment Initiative is a national program that fights senior hunger by supporting efforts by community-based organizations and agencies to assist older adults (i.e., age 60 and over) in applying for and enrolling in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This initiative is supported by a generous grant from the Walmart Foundation.

The goals of the initiative include:

Significantly increasing the participation of older adults in SNAP through community-based outreach and enrollment initiatives.

Identifying, analyzing, and disseminating replicable, cost-effective, and scalable strategies for increasing senior SNAP enrollment.

Increasing public awareness of senior hunger as an issue of national and local importance, and of SNAP as an effective strategy for reducing food insecurity among older adults.

NCOA aims to award $2 million to up to 40 community-based organizations and/or agencies to engage in SNAP outreach and application assistance for a 19-month period (October 1, 2020 to April 30, 2022). Each organization will be responsible for submitting 1,000 SNAP applications on behalf of eligible older adults.

How to Apply

NCOA is using an online application for this initiative. The online application (for submitting both the notice of intent to apply and the full proposal) will be available on July 1, 2020. Organizations interested in applying are required to submit a notice of intent to apply. Once the notice of intent to apply is submitted, you will receive a confirmation email with a unique URL to submit your full proposal.

Check back on July 1 for the notice of intent link.

Download the full Request for Proposals (RFP)

Download frequently asked questions about the application process

Key Dates and Deadlines

July 6, 2020, 3 pm ET : Optional, informational webinar

: Optional, informational webinar July 15, 2020, 12 pm ET : Deadline to submit notice of intent to apply

: Deadline to submit notice of intent to apply August 3, 2020, 12 pm ET : Deadline for submission of grant proposals

: Deadline for submission of grant proposals September 18, 2020 : Selected organizations notified of grant

: Selected organizations notified of grant October 1, 2020: Selected organizations begin work

Informational Webinar

NCOA will host an optional informational webinar to answer questions about the RFP process on July 6, 2020. You are welcome to register for the webinar at the link below. We will record the webinar and make it available on this page for those who are unable to attend; the FAQ document above may be amended with additional information following this event.