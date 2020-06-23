Part D Appeals & Penalties: Four New Resources

Medicare Part D are private plans that cover prescription drugs. But in some cases, there are reasons why a Part D plan may deny coverage for a specific medication.
How can you or your clients with Medicare appeal this coverage denial? In partnership with the Medicare Rights Center, we’ve developed four new resources that walk through this process:
- A consumer handout that walks through the five levels of appeals
- A frequently asked questions (FAQ) guide to what Part D typically covers (and doesn’t cover), the steps and timing of the appeals process, and an overview of the Part D late enrollment penalty
- An overview of the Part D late enrollment penalty and how it is calculated, as well as how to appeal the penalty
- A slide deck that may be used by counselors to train staff and volunteers in how to pursue the appeals process on behalf of a client