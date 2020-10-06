The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for beneficiaries to join, switch, or leave Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans runs October 15 through December 7. Whether you’re helping clients to understand and select coverage, or trying to navigate the new landscape in a remote environment due to COVID-19, we’re here to help!
See below for a compendium of resources to use this OEP. Check back often as we include additional updates!
What’s New to Medicare in 2021
- Get our cheat sheet outlining the changes coming to Medicare in the next year.
- Medicare & You is the official handbook provided to everyone with Medicare that explains coverage, enrollment, and costs
- Register for our webinar on Friday, November 6th to get up-to-date information on the landscape of plans in 2021
Mailings & marketing
- Our Guide to Mailings and Key Events explains everything your clients with Medicare might receive in the mail and when.
- Discover what is prohibited vs. appropriate for agents/brokers selling Medicare plans
Compare coverage
- Use the Medicare Plan Finder
- Access recordings of CMS Plan Finder webinar trainings
- Get a video tour from MA SHINE about how to set up a My Medicare account
- Checklist for benefits counselors to work with consumers to shop for Part D plans and screen for Medicare low-income subsidies
- Webinar (from 2019): Medicare coverage decisions during Open Enrollment
Enrollment considerations
If your clients miss the annual Open Enrollment Period, they may still be able to switch or join a plan at other times of the year. Access our Medicare Advantage special enrollment periods fact sheet and learn about Medicare Part D special enrollment periods.
Part D costs
- Get our 2021 Part D cost-sharing chart
- Who pays for what in Part D in 2021 – our illustration of who pays during each phase of coverage (previously known as the “donut hole” graphic)
- Find your state’s benchmark premium for Part D Low Income Subsidy enrollees (page 2)
For older adults and caregivers
- Medicare Advantage plan coverage of supplemental benefits fact sheet
- Use the Medicare Plan Finder or call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance
- Find local, personalized help through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)
- Checklist for consumers to use on when weighing your Part D coverage
- Learn more about Medicare coverage and costs at NCOA’s education site, My Medicare Matters