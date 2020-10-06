The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for beneficiaries to join, switch, or leave Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans runs October 15 through December 7. Whether you’re helping clients to understand and select coverage, or trying to navigate the new landscape in a remote environment due to COVID-19, we’re here to help!

See below for a compendium of resources to use this OEP. Check back often as we include additional updates!

What’s New to Medicare in 2021

Get our cheat sheet outlining the changes coming to Medicare in the next year.

Medicare & You is the official handbook provided to everyone with Medicare that explains coverage, enrollment, and costs

Register for our webinar on Friday, November 6th to get up-to-date information on the landscape of plans in 2021

Mailings & marketing

Our Guide to Mailings and Key Events explains everything your clients with Medicare might receive in the mail and when.

Discover what is prohibited vs. appropriate for agents/brokers selling Medicare plans

Compare coverage

Enrollment considerations

If your clients miss the annual Open Enrollment Period, they may still be able to switch or join a plan at other times of the year. Access our Medicare Advantage special enrollment periods fact sheet and learn about Medicare Part D special enrollment periods.

Part D costs

For older adults and caregivers