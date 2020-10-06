Medicare Open Enrollment: Tools for Professionals

Posted on October 6th, 2020

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for beneficiaries to join, switch, or leave Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans runs October 15 through December 7. Whether you’re helping clients to understand and select coverage, or trying to navigate the new landscape in a remote environment due to COVID-19, we’re here to help!

See below for a compendium of resources to use this OEP. Check back often as we include additional updates!

What’s New to Medicare in 2021

Mailings & marketing

Compare coverage

Enrollment considerations

If your clients miss the annual Open Enrollment Period, they may still be able to switch or join a plan at other times of the year. Access our Medicare Advantage special enrollment periods fact sheet and learn about Medicare Part D special enrollment periods.

Part D costs

For older adults and caregivers