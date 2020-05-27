Learn the Basics in our Benefits 101 Series

If you, your staff, or volunteers need a refresher about the basics of core benefits for low-income Medicare beneficiaries, our refreshed Benefits 101 slides are here to help.
Each slide deck and webinar reviews:
- How the benefit is administered
- Eligibility criteria for 2020
- How your clients can apply for the program
- Where to get additional information
As with all of the Center for Benefits Access content, you are welcome to download the slides and tailor them to use in your community.
- Benefits 101: The Part D Low Income Subsidy (LIS/Extra Help)
Download the slides
- Benefits 101: The Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs)
Download the slides
- Benefits 101: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
Download the slides
- Benefits 101: The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
Download the slides
- Benefits 101: The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program
Download the slides
Looking for a general introduction to Medicaid beyond the Medicare Savings Programs? We strongly suggest watching this recorded webinar from our friends at Justice In Aging.