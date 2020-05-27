Learn the Basics in our Benefits 101 Series

Posted on May 27th, 2020

If you, your staff, or volunteers need a refresher about the basics of core benefits for low-income Medicare beneficiaries, our refreshed Benefits 101 slides are here to help.

Each slide deck and webinar reviews:

  • How the benefit is administered
  • Eligibility criteria for 2020
  • How your clients can apply for the program
  • Where to get additional information

As with all of the Center for Benefits Access content, you are welcome to download the slides and tailor them to use in your community.

Looking for a general introduction to Medicaid beyond the Medicare Savings Programs? We strongly suggest watching this recorded webinar from our friends at Justice In Aging.