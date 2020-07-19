Falls Prevention Awareness Week Toolkit

Falls Prevention Awareness Week, September 21-25, 2020, unites organizations across the country with a common mission—educating older adults about how to prevent falls. We encourage your organization to participate by using and sharing the materials below.
Campaign Banner
This year’s campaign will feature a new Falls Free CheckUp where older adults can answer 12 simple questions to get their falls risk score and steps to reduce their risk. Download the banner to promote the new tool.
Media & Marketing Tools
Media Toolkit
Get everything you need to spread the word, including a planning calendar; a sample calendar announcement, advisory, and press release; and tips and sample scripts to pitch reporters.
- Coming Soon!
Social Media Toolkit
Copy and paste these posts and images to your organization’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.
- Coming Soon!
Videos & Photos
Scroll through our YouTube playlist and share videos with the older adults you serve. You also can use photos from our recent photo contests.
Customizable Posters
Hosting a live or virtual event in your community? We’ve created posters for you to customize to advertise it. Click on the link below each image to download individual posters.
- Coming Soon!
PowerPoint Presentation Toolkit
Use this presentation to discuss falls prevention with older adults at a live or virtual event.
Infographics
Advocacy Tools
- Governor Proclamation Template
- NCOA Falls Prevention Response Letter to Senate Aging Committee
- NCOA Issue Brief: Falls Prevention Funding
- Falls Prevention Facts
Handouts for Older Adults
- Falls Prevention Conversation Guide for Caregivers
- Debunking the Myths of Older Adult Falls
- 6 Steps to Protect Your Older Loved One from a Fall
- Osteoporosis, Falls, and Broken Bones
- Osteoarthritis and Falls
- Medication Record Form
Resources from Our Partners
- CDC My Mobility Plan
- CDC STEADI Materials for Healthcare Providers
- ASCP-NCOA Falls Risk Reduction Toolkit for Pharmacists
- APTA Balance and Falls
- AOTA Falls Prevention Toolkits
2019 Highlights
Get ideas for 2020 by reviewing how other states marked Falls Prevention Awareness Day last year.