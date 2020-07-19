Falls Prevention Awareness Week Toolkit

Falls Prevention Awareness Week, September 21-25, 2020, unites organizations across the country with a common mission—educating older adults about how to prevent falls. We encourage your organization to participate by using and sharing the materials below.

Campaign Banner

This year’s campaign will feature a new Falls Free CheckUp where older adults can answer 12 simple questions to get their falls risk score and steps to reduce their risk. Download the banner to promote the new tool.

Media & Marketing Tools

Media Toolkit

Get everything you need to spread the word, including a planning calendar; a sample calendar announcement, advisory, and press release; and tips and sample scripts to pitch reporters.

Social Media Toolkit

Copy and paste these posts and images to your organization’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.

Videos & Photos

Scroll through our YouTube playlist and share videos with the older adults you serve. You also can use photos from our recent photo contests.

Customizable Posters

Hosting a live or virtual event in your community? We’ve created posters for you to customize to advertise it. Click on the link below each image to download individual posters.

PowerPoint Presentation Toolkit

Use this presentation to discuss falls prevention with older adults at a live or virtual event.

Infographics

Advocacy Tools

Handouts for Older Adults

Resources from Our Partners

2019 Highlights

Get ideas for 2020 by reviewing how other states marked Falls Prevention Awareness Day last year.