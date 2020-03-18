Key Government Resources about COVID-19

Use these links to find up-to-date information on the coronavirus, including emergency protocols, coverage of testing and treatment, and how to connect with local officials.
- Coronavirus.gov
This is the official government website with information about the outbreak.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Get updated information for people at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, including older adults and people with chronic health conditions. In particular, these links may be useful to community organizations:
- Medicare.gov
See how Medicare is responding to COVID-19. Also check out the waivers given to states to expand their capabilities to address the pandemic.
- IRS.gov
Get the details on who and when to expect economic impact payments coming from CARES Act legislation.
- Medicaid.gov
Learn how Medicaid and CHIP will cover and pay for COVID-19 testing and benefits in this fact sheet.
- Administration for Community Living
Get guidance specifically for ACL grantees and programs.
- Social Security
Stay up-to-date on developments with Social Security benefits during the pandemic.
- Association of State and Territorial Health Officials
Get a state-by-state guide to emergency declarations and protocols to date.
- National Association of County and City Health Officials
Find out how to connect with your local public health officials.
- Veterans Administration
Find out where veterans can go for testing and treatment if they suspect they have coronavirus.
- World Health Organization
Stay updated on what’s happening across the globe.