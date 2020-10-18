Key Resources about COVID-19

Use these links to find up-to-date information on the coronavirus, including emergency protocols, coverage of testing and treatment, and how to connect with local officials.
Recent Resources from NCOA
- Weekly Grand Rounds: Access webinars NCOA co-hosted with ACL on offering chronic disease self-management and falls prevention programs remotely
- COVID-19 Resource Guide: Terminology for Virtual Programming
- Practical tips for meals and other package delivery from NCOA, the National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging (hosted by Meals on Wheels of America), and the American Occupational Therapy Association
- Successful Practices for Telework & Outreach: Tips from the MIPPA, Senior Medicare Patrol and SHIP Resource Centers
- Medicare Coverage During Coronavirus Q&A
- Q&A on How CARES Act Payments Affect Eligibility for Benefits
From Our National Partners
- COVID-19 Fraud Alerts and Resources, from the Senior Medicare Patrol Resource Center
- Counselor fact sheet: Medicare coverage and coronavirus: A fact sheet developed by the SHIP TA Center
- Tools for public health and community action: A toolkit for public health professionals drawn from authoritative resources; compiled by the Center for Community Health and Development at the University of Kansas
- Operating Volunteer Driver Programs in a Pandemic: Tips from the National Aging & Disability Transportation Center
- Toolkit: Senior nutrition network COVID-19 response townhall from the National Resource Center on Nutrition & Aging
Federal Agencies
- Coronavirus.gov
This is the official government website with information about the outbreak.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Get updated information for people at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, including older adults and people with chronic health conditions.
- Medicare.gov
See how Medicare is responding to COVID-19. Also check out the waivers given to states to expand their capabilities to address the pandemic.
- USDA Food and Nutrition Service
Learn about the waivers being offered to states to expand access to key nutrition programs
- IRS.gov
Get the details on who and when to expect economic impact payments coming from CARES Act legislation.
- Medicaid.gov
Learn how Medicaid and CHIP will cover and pay for COVID-19 testing and benefits in this fact sheet.
- Administration for Community Living
Get guidance specifically for ACL grantees and programs.
- Social Security
Stay up-to-date on developments with Social Security benefits during the pandemic.
- Veterans Administration
Find out where veterans can go for testing and treatment if they suspect they have coronavirus. Also check out the Older Veteran Behavioral Health Resource Inventory, a comprehensive list of links shows where to send older veterans for services outside of the VA system.
- World Health Organization
Stay updated on what’s happening across the globe.