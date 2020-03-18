Key COVID-19 Resources for Older Adults

Government Information
- Coronavirus.gov
Official government website with information about the outbreak.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The latest information on COVID-19 including safety tips and home care advice.
- Medicare.gov
The source for your Medicare questions about COVID-19.
Additional Helpful Resources
Benefits and Services
Caregiving
Chronic Illness and Disability
- Administration for Community Living
- American Diabetes Association
- American Heart Association
- American Lung Association
- National Council on Independent Living
Finances
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Internal Revenue Service
Information on Tax Day (July 15) and stimulus payments.
- Senior Medicare Patrol on COVID-19 related Medicare fraud.
- Social Security Administration
Food and Nutrition
LGBTQ
- POZ
- SAGE Hotline: 1-877-360-LGBT
Medicines
Mental Health and Social Isolation
- Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
- Friendship Line (Institute on Aging): 1-800-971-0016
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
Physical Activity
- National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability (NCHPAD)
- National Institute on Aging Go4Life