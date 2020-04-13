The NCOA COVID-19 Community Response Fund was created to raise and distribute funds to hard-hit community-based organizations that are directly serving older adults during the pandemic.

The Fund will provide grants to qualified local nonprofits that are meeting the critical needs of older adults, allowing them to stay safe, secure, and healthy in their own homes during the crisis.

Who Is Eligible

Grants will be distributed to community-based organizations that:

Are providing supports and services needed for older adults at risk for contracting COVID-19 to stay safe, secure, and healthy in their own homes.

Are targeting underserved populations such as older women, people of color, LGBTQ, low-income, and rural individuals who are at greatest risk of being admitted to a hospital or nursing home or dying as a result of COVID-19.

Are supporting older adults through a short-term project or by organizing and building coalitions to address the crisis and educate public officials or the general public.

Need to shift resources to adapt to remote work, provide virtual programming to older adults, or gain access to videoconferencing or other technologies to prevent social isolation and disruption of essential services and education.

Are driving awareness and action campaigns that support access to health care, health testing, services, or government aid and relief programs.

Organizations NOT eligible for grants include those that:

Are seeking support for political campaigns or to drive political candidate activity or awareness.

Are seeking support for a leadership transition or start-up costs.

Do not have a 501(c)(3) status or fiscal sponsor.

How to Apply

An application process with formal instructions on how to apply will be forthcoming. If you have questions, please email them to ResponseFund@ncoa.org.

How to Support the Fund

If you or your organization is interested in supporting the Fund, please contact ResponseFund@ncoa.org or donate online now.