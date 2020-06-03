COVID-19 Community Response Fund: How to Apply

Eligibility

Before applying, make sure that your organization is eligible. You must answer YES to these five questions:

My organization is currently an NCOA grantee or current member of the NCOA National Institute of Senior Centers. My organization is located within the United States or a U.S.-designated territory. My organization’s mission and primary program serve older adults aged 60 and over. My organization is a designated 501(c)3 or has a fiscal sponsor that meets this requirement. My organization has been in existence for at least two years (based on the date of IRS determination letter) and has achieved a record of effective service and sustainability.

If you meet these guidelines, we invite you to apply. The Fund will provide funding to community nonprofits that:

Are providing supports and services needed for older adults at risk for contracting COVID-19 to stay safe, secure, and healthy in their own homes.

Are targeting undeserved populations such as older women, people of color, LGBTQ, low-income, and rural individuals who are at greatest risk of being admitted to a hospital or nursing home or dying as a result of COVID-19.

Are supporting older adults through a short-term project or by organizing and building coalitions to address the crisis and educate public officials or the general public.

Need to shift resources to adapt to remote work, provide virtual programming to older adults, or gain access to video conferencing or other technologies to prevent social isolation and disruption of essential services and education.

Are driving awareness and action campaigns that support access to health care, health testing, services, or government aid and relief programs.

NCOA will not make grant applications to:

Provide direct aid to individuals

Influence legislation or elections

Support agencies not engaged in the actual performance of direct services to individuals

Support organizations that discriminate on the basis of age, disability, ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation, race, or religion

Build improvements of leased property

Provide startup costs for a new organization

Priority Areas

In the application, please choose only one of the following priority areas for consideration:

General Operating (Maximum $10,000)

You may make a request to support the overall general operating needs to sustain your organization during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please make the case that the organization has exhausted all other venues for support and is leveraging the NCOA Fund as an opportunity to ensure continuity of services.

Programming (Maximum $5,000)

Please provide specific detail on a key program that funding would help sustain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Include information on the number of older adults supported and/or impact made during the next 3-6 months.

Diversity and Inclusion (Maximum $5,000)

If your organization has a specific focus on a minority population, please choose this focus area. Provide detail on any culturally relevant and appropriate programming for targeted populations that may be more adversely affected by the pandemic.

Systems (Maximum $5,000)

This is to support new ways of serving older adults, including innovating with new technologies, considering new and different partnerships, and thinking outside the context of typical program service delivery.

Deadline

There is no deadline for applications. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Please submit your application, and a response will be provided within two weeks of submission.

Please direct any questions to ResponseFund@ncoa.org.