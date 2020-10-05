Looking to innovate, grow, and make a positive impact on the lives of others? Join a nonprofit service and advocacy organization whose mission is to improve the lives of older adults, especially those who are struggling.

About NCOA

At the National Council on Aging (NCOA), our vision is a just and caring society in which each of us, as we age, lives with dignity, purpose, and security. We believe that every person deserves to age well, regardless of gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, education, or zip code. That’s why we’re on a path to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030.

Why are we working so hard?

93 million older adults will be aged 60+ by 2020—approximately 20% of the population

80% of older adults are likely to outlive their retirement savings

80% of older adults have a least one chronic health condition

The average 65-year-old today will live another 20+ years

How are we improving lives?

We empower individuals with unbiased, trusted information and digital tools

We connect and deliver innovative programs with our local partners

We pursue society-wide solutions through public policy and advocacy

For 70 years, NCOA has made improving the lives of older adults our passion and mission. We seek professionals who are equally passionate about creating a society where aging well is possible for all.

About the Role

NCOA is seeking a Senior Digital Marketing Specialist to be a key member of the Marketing and Communications team. The primary responsibility will be to drive impact for our BenefitsCheckUp and My Medicare Matters online tools using organic social and paid digital campaigns. This role will manage our paid media agency (Rise Interactive in Chicago) and a multi-million dollar paid media budget, plan and optimize campaigns for performance, and track and interpret Google Analytics and other digital metrics to inform staff at all levels on how to boost engagement and achieve key performance indicators.

Reporting to the Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, the Senior Digital Marketing Specialist will be in the in-house expert on all things digital marketing, staying current on cutting-edge strategies and providing guidance on the best ways to achieve the organization’s business goals. The successful candidate must be an excellent communicator who can produce regular reports for various stakeholders within the organization to report on creative effectiveness, omni-channel paid digital media advertising campaigns, and social media performance—and translate data into actionable next steps.

Responsibilities

Omni-Channel Digital Campaigns

Work with staff across the organization to understand their paid media budgets, goals, and timelines

Manage the organization’s external paid media agency, setting expectations and objectives and ensuring deliverables are met on time and within budget

Clearly establish and track KPIs for all paid media campaigns

Lead on social media strategy

Collaborate with in-house and external agency creative specialists to ensure all digital creative campaigns use the appropriate voice, are on brand, and are targeted to the correct audience

Become expert in organization’s content management system and work with IT and web developers to ensure tracking pixels are used effectively

Analytics

Manage the organization’s Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager accounts

Produce monthly reports for a variety of internal stakeholders to track performance against KPIs across web, paid media, and social media

Translate data into actionable recommendations for content creators and creative team

Participate in weekly editorial meetings to mentor content creators on SEO/SEM best practices

Update and maintain a set of analytics and digital marketing best practices for the organization

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in digital communications, marketing, or related field

5-7 years of experience in digital marketing, analytics, and SEO/SEM

Experience creating KPI reports, working with Google Analytics, Facebook Analytics, Social Studio, and other similar platforms

Experience collecting user data through social and web media and implementing marketing automation strategies

Experience researching and advising on marketing technologies

Strong written and oral communication skills, including the ability to effectively express ideas in a clear, actionable way

Understanding of content management systems, Google Adwords, social media platforms, and email marketing

Demonstrated experience with Microsoft Office

Attributes

Mission driven. You understand the big picture and can easily translate our objectives into social impact.

You understand the big picture and can easily translate our objectives into social impact. Customer oriented. Internal and external stakeholders respect you for your knowledge and abilities and find you both approachable and responsive.

Internal and external stakeholders respect you for your knowledge and abilities and find you both approachable and responsive. Autonomous and collaborative. While we work closely together, we trust you to exercise independent judgment, do your job well, and know when to seek guidance from senior staff.

While we work closely together, we trust you to exercise independent judgment, do your job well, and know when to seek guidance from senior staff. Commitment to cultural competency. You have a personal approach that understands and values the individual and respects differences.

You have a personal approach that understands and values the individual and respects differences. Highly organized. You have excellent organizational skills. You efficiently track the necessary details and effectively disseminate information.

You have excellent organizational skills. You efficiently track the necessary details and effectively disseminate information. Organization agility. You understand how organizations work, where to build relationships, and how to get results through other people.

You understand how organizations work, where to build relationships, and how to get results through other people. Adaptable. You are able to anticipate and respond to change in a fast-paced environment on a daily basis and demonstrate a willingness to learn new ways of approaching your work to achieve better results.

You are able to anticipate and respond to change in a fast-paced environment on a daily basis and demonstrate a willingness to learn new ways of approaching your work to achieve better results. Inquisitive. You enjoy learning new things and like to collect and share information. You don’t wait for things to happen—you initiate action and make things happen.

What’s Attractive to the Right Candidate?

Your work will be highly visible and critical to the promotion of NCOA’s mission.

The work you do today will have an impact for decades to come.

This is an intellectually stimulating environment and an organization that works passionately and enthusiastically to fulfill the goals of our programs and our overarching mission.

Your experience, opinions, and expertise are valued—what you bring to the table is vital to our success.

You’ll have the opportunity to work with other like-minded and driven marketing professionals who want to use their expertise for good.

We offer a generous employee benefit program that includes annual, sick, personal, and holiday leave, health insurance, contributions to a 403(b) plan, short- and long-term disability, and life insurance.

NCOA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is dedicated to these principles. We value and welcome diversity in the workplace and encourage all minorities, women, veterans, and person with disabilities to apply.

ADA Specifications

Requires the ability to speak, hear, and use hands to operate standard business equipment, including computers and other relevant technology.

EEOC Policy

NCOA is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. Some positions may require pre-employment screening potentially including a criminal background check, verification of academic credentials, licenses, certifications, and/or verification of work history.

How to Apply

Please submit your resume and cover letter to humanresources@ncoa.org.