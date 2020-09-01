Senior Coordinator, Program Administration, Aging Mastery®

Position Summary

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is working to improve the health and economic security of 40 million older adults by 2030, especially those who are struggling. We are the national voice for every person’s right to age well; and believe everyone deserves to age with the best possible health and economic security, regardless of socioeconomic status, ethnicity, or background. We empower individuals with trusted, proven solutions to improve their daily lives, and protect and strengthen federal programs that people depend on as they age.

Aging Mastery® is an innovative approach to living that helps older adults take steps to improve their health, economic security, and overall well-being. Over 25K older adults have made measurable changes in their lives as a result of the program. Currently, NCOA partners with over 600 organizations nationwide to orchestrate program development and delivery. As Senior Coordinator, Program Administration, you will play an integral role in the management of this successful program by working in conjunction with program team members, the finance staff, the IT team, our fulfillment center, and external stakeholders.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Under the guidance of the Managing Director, Aging Mastery, the Senior Coordinator, Program Administration will:

Manage onboarding of all Aging Mastery sites from start to finish including recording all licenses in a database and setting up user accounts in the AMP Community in Salesforce.

Manage all financials and contracts. Process and track Aging Mastery Program® (AMP) contracts, sub-grants, and licensing agreements. Manage payments to vendors and grantees; accounts payable and receivable. Maintain and update financial documents. Create purchase requisitions for new payees in accounting database. Track payments using accounting software and add new funds to purchase orders as necessary Monitor site and vendor activity and submit check requests for approval when appropriate.

Manage the entire process of product fulfillment including sourcing vendors, approving product proofs, arranging bulk deliveries, controlling for product quality, assisting sites in ordering materials, tracking retail orders, and resolving any customer service issues related to fulfillment.

Oversee the AMP Community site in Salesforce assuring data quality through regular monitoring and tracking, and monitoring grantee compliance with data collection requirements. Follow up with program sites who have not entered their program data into the online system. Check data for clarity and follow up on any questions that may arise. Assist users of the AMP community and AMP store in setting up accounts, resolve customer service issues and software bugs.

Participate in grant report development and business development activities. Manage the AMP inbox and the direct sales process. Help produce reports on AMP activity using Salesforce reporting tools; create graphics for presentations on those topics.

Participate in technical assistance and outreach activities. Understand the program and all program materials well enough to be able to assist with implementation questions from Aging Mastery sites. Help run the AMP Café, a weekly technical assistance chat room, and the Aging Mastery Facilitators’ Facebook group.



Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and 2-3 years of experience in program administration desired.

Self-starter who has the ability to learn new technical skills, is solution focused, and seeks help when needed.

Excellent organizational, administrative, and analytical skills.

Experience with customer relationship management.

Ability to effectively multi-task and prioritize adhering to timelines.

Demonstrated technology skills such as experience with MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Salesforce (or similar software), and Pardot (or other e-mail platform), and Costpoint (or similar software). Familiarity with webinar technology Adobe Photoshop is also a plus.

Strong writing, editing, and document formatting skills.

Ability to interface with a variety of stakeholders and contribute positively to the team.

Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Passionate about NCOA’s mission serving older vulnerable adults.

Attributes

Self-confident. You are thoughtful in your approach, consultative, and confidently take the lead. You are fair and just.

You are thoughtful in your approach, consultative, and confidently take the lead. You are fair and just. Collaborative work style. You collaborate on projects, communicate results, and are willing to listen and learn from others. You enjoy daily interaction with staff of all levels and quickly earn respect and loyalty. You are a resource and a counselor.

You collaborate on projects, communicate results, and are willing to listen and learn from others. You enjoy daily interaction with staff of all levels and quickly earn respect and loyalty. You are a resource and a counselor. Momentum builder. You are not simply an implementer; you initiate and facilitate results-based outcomes. You hold others accountable to their commitments and keep initiatives moving forward and on track.

You are not simply an implementer; you initiate and facilitate results-based outcomes. You hold others accountable to their commitments and keep initiatives moving forward and on track. Business acumen. You are skilled at helping organizations make informed decisions that deliver bottom-line results.

You are skilled at helping organizations make informed decisions that deliver bottom-line results. Excellent communicator. You possess strong oral and written skills. You are articulate and clear both in person and in written communication.

You possess strong oral and written skills. You are articulate and clear both in person and in written communication. Analytical. You have incisive analytical skills and the ability to make critical assessments. You can identify and frame problems and set priorities.

You have incisive analytical skills and the ability to make critical assessments. You can identify and frame problems and set priorities. Service-oriented. You are approachable, flexible, and responsive.

What’s Attractive to the Right Candidate?

Your work will be highly visible and critical to the promotion of NCOA’s mission.

The work you do today will have an impact for decades to come.

This is an intellectually stimulating environment and an organization that works passionately and enthusiastically to fulfill the goals of our programs and our overarching mission.

Your experience, opinions, and expertise are valued—what you bring to the table is vital to our success.

We offer a generous employee benefit program that includes annual, sick, personal, and holiday leave, health insurance, contributions to a 403{b) plan, short- and long-term disability, and life insurance.

NCOA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is dedicated to these principles. We value and welcome diversity in the workplace and encourage all minorities, women, veterans, and person with disabilities to apply.

NCOA’s Operating Principles

All employees are expected to abide by the Operating Principles promulgated June 2008: (1) Striving for Excellence in all that we do, fostering critical thinking and creative action. Welcoming and embracing innovation every day, not afraid of taking risks, trying something new or adapting to a changing world. (2) Have respect and care for all and good stewards of our resources and opportunities. (3) Achieve shared goals by building an environment of collaboration in which everyone is expected to contribute. (4) Committed to a trusting and respectful work environment that: values honest and open communication, recognizes individual differences and points of view, and ensures the fair treatment of everyone.

ADA Specifications

Requires the ability to speak, hear, and use hands to operate standard business equipment, including computers and other relevant technology.

EEOC Policy

NCOA is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. Some positions may require pre-employment screening potentially including a criminal background check, verification of academic credentials, licenses, certifications, and/or verification of work history.

How to Apply

Send resumes to humanresources@ncoa.org.