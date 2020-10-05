Looking to innovate, grow, and make a positive impact on the lives of others? Join a nonprofit service and advocacy organization whose mission is to improve the lives of older adults, especially those who are struggling.

About NCOA

At the National Council on Aging (NCOA), our vision is a just and caring society in which each of us, as we age, lives with dignity, purpose, and security. We believe that every person deserves to age well, regardless of gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, education, or zip code. That’s why we’re on a path to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030.

Why are we working so hard?

93 million older adults will be aged 60+ by 2020—approximately 20% of the population

80% of older adults are likely to outlive their retirement savings

80% of older adults have a least one chronic health condition

The average 65-year-old today will live another 20+ years

How are we improving lives?

We empower individuals with unbiased, trusted information and digital tools

We connect and deliver innovative programs with our local partners

We pursue society-wide solutions through public policy and advocacy

For 70 years, NCOA has made improving the lives of older adults our passion and mission. We seek professionals who are equally passionate about creating a society where aging well is possible for all.

About the Role

NCOA is seeking a Senior Content Strategist to bring our brand voice to life across multiple digital channels and establish NCOA as a trusted source of information for older adults, caregivers, professionals, and advocates.

Reporting to the Senior Director of Communications, the Senior Content Strategist will work collaboratively with staff at all levels to create and deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. The successful candidate will serve as editor-in-chief of NCOA’s flagship website, establish and maintain an editorial calendar and guidelines, and create branded content for distribution on websites, social media, and email.

We are looking for a superb writer, editor, and project manager who can turn concepts into clear, crisp, and informative messages that build NCOA’s thought leadership and drive consumer engagement across digital platforms. The ideal candidate will be data-driven and fluent in all forms of content marketing tactics, including SEO and social media.

Key for success is a passion for digital copywriting and editing, a knack for creating both thought leadership and consumer-friendly content, and an ability to mentor subject matter experts who create content for their areas of the organization. This position requires a self-starter and excellent communicator who can deliver high-quality work on short deadlines.

Responsibilities

Editorial Management

Plan and execute an organization-wide content strategy that builds the brand and drives both thought leadership and consumer engagement

Establish and manage an organization-wide editorial calendar for web, social, and email to ensure a clear and unified voice to all audiences

Lead a weekly editorial team meeting to ensure all content creators are clear on deliverables, planned messaging, and best practices

Lead and mentor subject matter experts across the organization as they ideate and create content for the website

Review and apply data analytics, including SEO best practices, to optimize content with the goal of increased engagement

Content Creation

Serve as chief writer and editor, creating clear, compelling, and audience-first content for a variety of digital channels, including web, social, and email

Work collaboratively with staff at all levels, including graphic designers, to understand content needs and produce messages that engage audiences and advance our mission and goals

Write, edit, review, and ensure consistency of all content on NCOA’s flagship website

Enforce NCOA style standards, best practices, and workflows to ensure a consistent voice across all delivery channels

Work closely with the digital marketing team to glean insights from analytics and SEO to inform new content creation that is most effective for target audiences

Update and maintain the organizational Style Guide and educate staff on its use

Become the internal expert on the organization’s content management system (CMS), posting, editing, and approving content according to established workflows

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in digital communications, journalism, marketing, or related field

5-7 years of experience in digital copywriting, editing, and communications project management (samples will be requested)

Experience creating and managing content across multiple digital channels; experience writing for an older adult audience a plus

Strong written and oral communication skills, including the ability to effectively express ideas in a clear, actionable way

Solid understanding of content marketing tactics, such as SEO, digital advertising, and social media marketing

Demonstrated experience with Microsoft Office, as well as content management systems, social media platforms, and email marketing

Attributes

Mission driven. You understand the big picture and can easily translate our objectives into social impact.

You understand the big picture and can easily translate our objectives into social impact. Customer oriented. Internal and external stakeholders respect you for your knowledge and abilities and find you both approachable and responsive.

Internal and external stakeholders respect you for your knowledge and abilities and find you both approachable and responsive. Autonomous and collaborative. While we work closely together, we trust you to exercise independent judgment, do your job well, and know when to seek guidance from senior staff.

While we work closely together, we trust you to exercise independent judgment, do your job well, and know when to seek guidance from senior staff. Commitment to cultural competency. You have a personal approach that understands and values the individual and respects differences.

You have a personal approach that understands and values the individual and respects differences. Highly organized. You have excellent organizational skills. You efficiently track the necessary details and effectively disseminate information.

You have excellent organizational skills. You efficiently track the necessary details and effectively disseminate information. Organization agility. You understand how organizations work, where to build relationships, and how to get results through other people.

You understand how organizations work, where to build relationships, and how to get results through other people. Adaptable. You are able to anticipate and respond to change in a fast-paced environment on a daily basis and demonstrate a willingness to learn new ways of approaching your work to achieve better results.

You are able to anticipate and respond to change in a fast-paced environment on a daily basis and demonstrate a willingness to learn new ways of approaching your work to achieve better results. Inquisitive. You enjoy learning new things and like to collect and share information. You don’t wait for things to happen—you initiate action and make things happen.

What’s Attractive to the Right Candidate?

Your work will be highly visible and critical to the promotion of NCOA’s mission.

The work you do today will have an impact for decades to come.

This is an intellectually stimulating environment and an organization that works passionately and enthusiastically to fulfill the goals of our programs and our overarching mission.

Your experience, opinions, and expertise are valued—what you bring to the table is vital to our success.

You’ll have the opportunity to work with other like-minded and driven marketing professionals who want to use their expertise for good.

We offer a generous employee benefit program that includes annual, sick, personal, and holiday leave, health insurance, contributions to a 403(b) plan, short- and long-term disability, and life insurance.

NCOA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is dedicated to these principles. We value and welcome diversity in the workplace and encourage all minorities, women, veterans, and person with disabilities to apply.

ADA Specifications

Requires the ability to speak, hear, and use hands to operate standard business equipment, including computers and other relevant technology.

EEOC Policy

NCOA is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. Some positions may require pre-employment screening potentially including a criminal background check, verification of academic credentials, licenses, certifications, and/or verification of work history.

How to Apply

Please submit your resume and cover letter to humanresources@ncoa.org.