Organization Overview

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. We believe everyone deserves to age with the best possible health and economic security, regardless of socioeconomic status, ethnicity, or background. NCOA empowers individuals with trusted, proven solutions to improve their daily lives, and we protect and strengthen federal programs that people depend on as they age.

Our vision: A just and caring society in which each of us, as we age, lives with dignity, purpose, and security.

A just and caring society in which each of us, as we age, lives with dignity, purpose, and security. Our mission: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling.

Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. Our social impact goal: Improve the health and economic security of 10 million older adults by 2020.

NCOA’s Operating Principles

All employees are expected to abide by the Operating Principles promulgated June 2008: (1) Striving for Excellence in all that we do, fostering critical thinking and creative action. Welcoming and embracing innovation every day, not afraid of taking risks, trying something new, or adapting to a changing world. (2) Have respect and care for all and good stewards of our resources and opportunities. (3) Achieve shared goals by building an environment of collaboration in which everyone is expected to contribute. (4) Committed to a trusting and respectful work environment that: values honest and open communication, recognizes individual differences and points of view, and ensures the fair treatment of everyone.

Position Summary

NCOA is seeking a strong candidate for an IT Business Analyst and Administrator with proven expertise in working with end users to resolve their business problem through technology solutions. The ideal candidate will have excellent problem solving, technical, and communication skills engaging directly with internal customers to capture and address critical requirements. As the primary administrator, this position will be responsible for managing support requests, leading application related projects, and performing regular system maintenance and monitoring, and with a focus on ensuring data quality.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the application support queue, assisting internal users with issues around Salesforce and related 3rd-party applications including PowerBI.

Collaborate with the Salesforce developer on support inquiries and projects.

Apply business analysis techniques to document requirements and create plans to complete deliverables.

Develop and maintain reports in PowerBI. Engage with technical expertise to ensure a complete solution for our internal and external customers.

Manage or assist in the management of IT changes.

Qualifications

Education

Bachelor’s degree in IT and/or business or equivalent education and experience.

PMP certificate is a plus

Scrum framework experience is a plus

Work Experience

Demonstrated experience with business system analysis; documenting user requirements and managing projects from start to finish.

Demonstrated experience with Jira and Confluence

Demonstrated experience with PowerBI or similar business intelligence solution a plus.

Demonstrated experience administering 3rd party applications.

Skills

System administration experience of 3rd party products

PowerBI development and maintenance

A systems thinker

Well organized and attentive to detail

Customer and service oriented

Knowledge of nonprofit organizations’ operations a plus

Strong communication skills

Demonstrated leadership qualities such as conflict/issue resolution

Excellent analytical and organizational skills, including the proven ability to adapt to a dynamic project environment and manage multiple projects

A passion for NCOA’s mission and values

Job Specifications

Mission Driven: You understand the big picture and can easily translate our objectives into social impact.

Customer Oriented: Internal and external stakeholders respect you for your knowledge and abilities and find you both approachable and responsive.

Autonomous and Collaborative: While we work closely together, we trust you to exercise independent judgment, do your job well, and know when to seek guidance from senior staff.

Commitment to Cultural Competency: A personal approach that understands and values the individual and respects differences.

Highly Organized: You have excellent organizational skills. You efficiently track the necessary details and effectively disseminate information.

Organization Agility: You understand how organizations work, where to build relationships, and how to get results through other people.

Adaptable: You can anticipate and respond to change in a fast-paced environment on a daily basis and demonstrate a willingness to learn new ways of approaching your work to achieve better results.

Inquisitive: You like learning new things and like to collect and share information. You don’t wait for things to happen- you initiate action and make things happen.

What’s Attractive to the Right Candidate?

For more than 65 years, NCOA is committed to improving the lives of older adults, our passion, and our mission. NCOA is a highly-regarded national institution.

Your work will be highly visible and critical to promotion of NCOA’s programs and resources.

The work you do today will have an impact for decades to come.

Your work provides a direct and immediate service: supporting community-based organizations to strengthen programs and services that increase the quality and years of life for millions of older Americans.

This is an intellectually stimulating environment and an organization that works passionately and enthusiastically to fulfill the goals of our programs and our overarching mission.

Your experience, opinions, and expertise are valued—what you bring to the table is vital to our success.

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits package, including medical and dental insurance, 403(b) retirement plan with a generous contribution, life insurance, short-term and long-term disability insurance, education assistance and more.

NCOA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is dedicated to these principles. We value and welcome diversity in the workplace and encourage all minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities to apply.

ADA Specifications

Requires the ability to speak, hear, and use hands to operate standard business equipment, including computers and other relevant technology.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the individual(s) assigned to this position. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, and skills required. Management reserves the right to modify, add, or remove duties and to assign other duties as necessary. In addition, responsible accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

To Apply

Simply email your resume to Human Resources at hr@ncoa.org with “NCOA – IT Business Analyst and Administrator” as the subject of the email.

