Position Summary

NCOA’s Director of Business Development is responsible for planning, strategizing, and managing a comprehensive process to maximize revenue from corporate sources, sponsorships, and foundations to achieve annual and multi-year revenue goals. The Director will be a key partner in all aspects of NCOA’s fundraising and will work collaboratively with NCOA’s senior leadership on these goals. The successful Director of Business Development will be an experienced strategic fundraiser with a special focus on corporations, including some cause marketing partnerships, and foundations. He/she/ has a strong knowledge of how to manage relationships both internally and externally, and will be a trusted partner to senior leaders, a diplomatic negotiator and a compelling representative to potential donors and partners. He/she will possess the full requisite skills to develop strategies for fundraising in pursuit of NCOA’s achieving its social impact goals to help 40 million older adults by 2030, to do prospecting and relationship building, and to secure potential funders and partners. Key responsibilities include building relationships with corporations and foundations that will lead to increases in both restricted and unrestricted revenue streams. While the Director will be key in the early prospecting and screening of potential funders, NCOA’s Impact Area programmatic leads will be the primary proposal developers, supporting the projects and responsible for achieving program results.

Ideally, he/she has experience selling digital assessment tools/software. Experience in either financial vertical (banking, insurance, financial services) or healthcare vertical (health plans, pharma, population health, value-based care, social determinants of health, etc.).

NCOA’s Operating Principles

All employees are expected to abide by the Operating Principles promulgated in June 2008: (1) Striving for excellence in all that we do, fostering critical thinking and creative action, welcoming and embracing innovation every day, not being afraid of taking risks, trying something new, or adapting to a changing world; (2) Having respect and care for all and being good stewards of our resources and opportunities; (3) Achieving shared goals by building an environment of collaboration in which everyone is expected to contribute; (4) Committing to a trusting and respectful work environment that: values honest and open communication, recognizes individual differences and points of view, and ensures the fair treatment of everyone.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Under the guidance of the Chief Development Officer and in collaboration with the Executive Leadership Team, the Director of Business Development:

Develops strategies for securing new prospects and revenue that are fully integrated with NCOA’s Board priorities and Impact Area priorities – Healthy Living, Economic Security, and Public Policy with a special focus on Economic Security.

Conducts full sales lifecycle development, from researching and prospecting from multiple donor sources, to shaping opportunities with partners and closing.

Develops a strong understanding of NCOA’s programs in order to identify and pursue new funding models to advance the organization’s work.

Works collaboratively with the Economic Security area leads to understand their work, shape opportunities and help to identify and aggressively pursue potential funders. (The Director will work cooperatively with Impact Areas to identify funding concepts; the Impact Area leads will generally take the lead to develop and write proposals to achieve the fundraising goals for their respective areas.)

Collaborates with key staff from NCOA social enterprise groups (MyMedicareMatters.org and BenefitsCheckUp.org) to ensure coordination of efforts and cross-marketing of programs.

Serves as the relationship manager for key corporate partners and foundation partners to cultivate and grow mission-aligned activities.

Expertly educates prospective funders on NCOA program areas and engagement opportunities, including sponsorships and strategic partnerships through video/online pitching and relationship building.

Continuously builds a robust donor pipeline and serves as key relationship manager with donors and prospects.

Works closely with other NCOA staff and as a member of the Development Team to further develop and implement a strategy for achieving revenue goals.

Utilizes Salesforce as the “system of record” for all fundraising activity and coordinates with staff responsible for key aspects of database maintenance (i.e., data entry, proposal writing, funder reports, pipeline maintenance, gift processing, etc.).

Travels to attend events, potential partnership meetings, trainings and conferences, as necessary and required.

Performs other duties and job-related tasks that may be assigned and consistent with the strategic development goals.

Strong experience with Salesforce.

Qualifications, Knowledge, & Skills Required

Passion for the Mission: Demonstrated passion for NCOA’s mission of improving the lives of million older adults. Ensure solutions are consistent with organizational objectives.

Demonstrated passion for NCOA’s mission of improving the lives of million older adults. Ensure solutions are consistent with organizational objectives. Development/Fundraising Experience: Proven success in fundraising from multiple donor channels in a nonprofit setting. At least 6 years of experience in fundraising and development with a strong knowledge of how to manage relationships both internally and externally. Experiences with managing a range from $50K-$750K partnerships.

Proven success in fundraising from multiple donor channels in a nonprofit setting. At least 6 years of experience in fundraising and development with a strong knowledge of how to manage relationships both internally and externally. Experiences with managing a range from $50K-$750K partnerships. Marketing Skills: demonstrated skills to secure major institutional donations, from identifying a next generation of prospects to building relationships with foundation staff to writing clear and convincing presentations and other materials. S/he will combine those skills with experience identifying, cultivating and soliciting individual donors.

demonstrated skills to secure major institutional donations, from identifying a next generation of prospects to building relationships with foundation staff to writing clear and convincing presentations and other materials. S/he will combine those skills with experience identifying, cultivating and soliciting individual donors. Education: Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, nonprofit leadership. Master’s or other advanced degree a plus.

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, nonprofit leadership. Master’s or other advanced degree a plus. Project Leadership: Experience in planning, leading, and managing development projects, including coordinating with peers to achieve desired outcomes, and tracking and reporting on progress to senior management.

Experience in planning, leading, and managing development projects, including coordinating with peers to achieve desired outcomes, and tracking and reporting on progress to senior management. Entrepreneurial Spirit: Takes initiative and actively seeks to deepen current donor relationships and to forge new ones.

Takes initiative and actively seeks to deepen current donor relationships and to forge new ones. Communications: Skilled in creating powerful, compelling written and oral communications for fundraising. Ability to convey complex ideas through briefing documents to simplify materials. Experience and credibility when presenting materials to external audiences.

Skilled in creating powerful, compelling written and oral communications for fundraising. Ability to convey complex ideas through briefing documents to simplify materials. Experience and credibility when presenting materials to external audiences. Influencing: Gets others to accept ideas by using convincing arguments, creates a win-win situation and responds appropriately to key stakeholders. Diplomatic.

Gets others to accept ideas by using convincing arguments, creates a win-win situation and responds appropriately to key stakeholders. Diplomatic. Collaboration: Effective at working with others to reach common goals and objectives. Also work independently.

Effective at working with others to reach common goals and objectives. Also work independently. Relationship Building: Skilled at establishing and cultivating strong relationships with peers across different levels of the organization and externally, and has a record as a trusted partner to senior leaders, a diplomatic negotiator, and a compelling representative to potential donors and partners. Experience with leading ideation/partnership development sessions

Skilled at establishing and cultivating strong relationships with peers across different levels of the organization and externally, and has a record as a trusted partner to senior leaders, a diplomatic negotiator, and a compelling representative to potential donors and partners. Experience with leading ideation/partnership development sessions Strives for Excellence: In everything and maintains a culture of continuous improvement.

In everything and maintains a culture of continuous improvement. Commitment to Cultural Competency: A personal approach that understands and values the individual differences.

A personal approach that understands and values the individual differences. Grants Management: Salesforce knowledge and utilization required.

Salesforce knowledge and utilization required. Flexibility: Ability to multitask and work under tight deadlines, as well as creatively solve problems.

ADA Specifications

Requires the ability to speak, hear, and use hands to operate standard business equipment, including computers and other relevant technology.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the individual(s) assigned to this position. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, and skills required. Management reserves the right to modify, add, or remove duties and to assign other duties as necessary. In addition, responsible accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

How to Apply

Please submit your resume and cover letter online. Additional inquiries and questions can be emailed to Beth Cessna at jobs@cessnasearch.com or contact 202-232-1765