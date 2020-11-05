About NCOA

We’re a respected national leader and trusted partner to help people aged 60+ meet the challenges of aging. We partner with nonprofit organizations, government, and business to provide innovative community programs and services, online help, and advocacy.

Our Vision: A just and caring society in which each of us, as we age, lives with dignity, purpose, and security

Our Mission: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling

Our Social Impact Goal: Improve the health and economic security of 40 million older adults by 2030

Our Strategic Plan

Since 1950, our passion and our mission has been improving the lives of older adults. We are the longest-serving national organization focused on aging.

We believe every person deserves to age with the knowledge and support to age with their best possible health and economic security. Our strategy is simple: Talk about and measure aging well; innovate and curate proven solutions; and scale our work via policy, partners, and social enterprise.

In 2010, we set a goal to improve the lives of 10 million older adults by 2020, and we achieved it one year early. We’re thinking bigger simply because the demographics demand it. We now aim to improve the lives of 40 million by 2030.

Key Responsibilities

The VP/Chief People Officer will lead all aspects of human resources for NCOA. S/he will be a strategic leader responsible for partnering effectively with the senior leadership team to develop and build out multiple key initiatives and programs that are aligned with the organization’s business plans and strategic growth objectives. S/he will be responsible for human resources planning and execution and partner with key executives to ensure that the organization has the best possible talent and policies/programs that will help transform our culture and work environment.

A thought leader and a business partner for the CEO and other senior business leaders, functioning as the expert on people and organizational issues. S/he will develop our human resources strategy and manage our culture through our organizational transformation and change.

Champion NCOA’s culture transition with a focus on delivering results, cultivating a learning environment, and fostering an empowered workforce. Promote an effective culture that develops competencies and professional skills, enabling employees to deliver on NCOA’s priorities and maintain a balance of work and family.

Create and execute people-related strategies tied to business strategies and needs. Build talent acquisition strategy and develop innovative programs to identify, recruit, develop, and retain key talent across the organization.

Design and develop the HR strategy, personnel policy and procedures, talent and performance management processes, succession planning for key positions, and compensation and benefits structures.

Champion diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, creating strategies to ensure that NCOA has the breadth of talent necessary to achieve its growth plans.

Leverage skills and talent of HR team to provide best-in-class service and partnerships. S/he will create a dynamic of customer service, attentiveness, and responsiveness to all employees and the leadership team which will be exemplified by the HR team. S/he will also work in concert with the leadership team to focus on compensation, career management, training, performance evaluation and communication for all employees.

Establish operational and fiscal objectives for the department and ensure it operates within budget.

Serve as the primary communicator on all employment-related issues and facilitate communication across all levels within NCOA. Ensure that there is an effective approach to employee relations including staff communication, employee engagement, conflict resolution, recognition programs and employee feedback programs.

Establish credibility throughout the organization with management associates to be an effective listener and problem solver of people issues.

Professional Experience/Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required and advanced degree preferred

The ideal candidate will be an experienced Human Resources leader with solid career progression across multiple HR roles, including management experience

Experience as a strategic leader with the functional responsibilities for human resources

Experience building out best practices, HR policies and procedures

Experience with building culture, organizational design, workforce planning, succession planning, employee relations and training

A strategic and tactical leader who will” roll up their sleeves” and drive for results

Experience leading transformational change and creating an engaged, diverse, and inclusive culture.

Ability to effectively address complex issues in an effective and efficient manner, and with complete discretion; ability to be entrusted with sensitive and confidential information

Result-driven with excellent judgment, interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication, analytical skills, and decision-making skills

Strong business acumen

Inspirational leader

Proven ability to gain commitment and build strategic work relationships

Attributes

Mission driven. You understand the big picture and can easily translate our objectives into social impact.

Customer oriented. Internal and external stakeholders respect you for your knowledge and abilities and find you both approachable and responsive.

Autonomous and collaborative. While we work closely together, we trust you to exercise independent judgment, do your job well, and know when to seek guidance from senior staff.

Commitment to cultural competency. You have a personal approach that understands and values the individual and respects differences.

Highly organized. You have excellent organizational skills. You efficiently track the necessary details and effectively disseminate information.

Organization agility. You understand how organizations work, where to build relationships, and how to get results through other people.

Adaptable. You are able to anticipate and respond to change in a fast-paced environment on a daily basis and demonstrate a willingness to learn new ways of approaching your work to achieve better results.

Inquisitive. You enjoy learning new things and like to collect and share information. You don't wait for things to happen—you initiate action and make things happen.

What’s Attractive to the Right Candidate?

Your work will be highly visible and critical to the promotion of NCOA’s mission.

The work you do today will have an impact for decades to come.

This is an intellectually stimulating environment and an organization that works passionately and enthusiastically to fulfill the goals of our programs and our overarching mission.

Your experience, opinions, and expertise are valued—what you bring to the table is vital to our success.

You’ll have the opportunity to work with other like-minded and driven marketing professionals who want to use their expertise for good.

We offer a generous employee benefit program that includes annual, sick, personal, and holiday leave, health insurance, contributions to a 403(b) plan, short- and long-term disability, and life insurance.

NCOA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is dedicated to these principles. We value and welcome diversity in the workplace and encourage all minorities, women, veterans, and person with disabilities to apply.

ADA Specifications

Requires the ability to speak, hear, and use hands to operate standard business equipment, including computers and other relevant technology.

EEOC Policy

NCOA is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. Some positions may require pre-employment screening potentially including a criminal background check, verification of academic credentials, licenses, certifications, and/or verification of work history.

To Apply

Please submit your resume and cover letter to Jeff Bauer at Jeffrey.Bauer@kornferry.com with “NCOA – Chief People Officer” as the subject of the email.