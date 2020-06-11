Associate Director, Senior Center Network Development

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) has been a nonprofit service and advocacy organization for over 60 years and works to improve the lives of millions of older Americans, especially those who are vulnerable and disadvantaged. NCOA is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. They believe everyone deserves to age with the best possible health and economic security, regardless of socioeconomic status, ethnicity, or background. NCOA empowers individuals with trusted, proven solutions to improve their daily lives, and protects and strengthens federal programs that people depend on as they age.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Director of Community Partnerships and Network Activation, the Associate Director of Senior Center Network Development oversees the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) and provides leadership in growing and developing NISC membership that includes determining what benefits NCOA will offer to members and how NCOA can use its national scope to add value to NISC members. This role will be part of a matrix of NCOA programs with the goal to provide high quality programs and services to older adults across the country.

The Associate Director will lead the effort to more formally develop a national network of senior centers that serve older adults. This position will also lead the NISC and be responsible for ensuring its growth in both size and revenue. The Associate Director will work across all of the program lines to develop new network relationships to cultivate new revenue opportunities (both from existing and new funders/clients) that support NCOA’s work, including federal and foundation grants, philanthropy, and corporate support. This role also supports policy initiatives to achieve greater social impact and to increase NCOA’s brand recognition.

Duties & Responsibilities

Lead and manage the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC): Devise a growth model for NISC membership; Determine the future of the NISC accreditation program; Develop additional value for NISC members; Develop new communication channels and messages to NISC members; Work with NISC members to better understand their needs and issues they are encountering while serving older adults. Oversee department budget.

Champion and successfully achieve social impact goals, as approved by the NCOA Board of Directors, and support the organizational direction and strategic priorities set by the NCOA executive team and Board of Directors.

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with funding agencies, philanthropic and corporate sponsors, and clients, and ensure that NCOA meets or exceeds the expected outcomes of NCOA’s grants.

Lead proposal and report writing efforts for grants; look beyond current program offerings to create and curate new program concepts, designs, and plans related to decision support tools.

Serve as a subject matter expert in the decision support tools and speak to perspective funders; present and demonstrate the capabilities of the tools.

Oversee RFP process for select initiatives.

Work collaboratively across the organization to ensure programmatic requirements are effectively translated to the digital products.

Skills & Abilities

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions

Advanced oral and written communication skills; exceptional presentation, public speaking, negotiation, and interpersonal skills

Demonstrable ability to successfully manage multiple concurrent projects

Ability to organize and manage cross functional workgroups including remote resources and external partners

Excellent logic and critical thinking skills

Demonstrable ability to successfully solicit and obtain new sources of funding from foundations, corporations, government agencies, and other sources

Self-starter who strives for excellence, maintains a culture of continuous improvement, and is welcoming of feedback and open dialogue

Required Education and/or Experience

Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of ten years of experience managing complex programs

Experience in driving product performance through performance indicators and metrics

Experience in defining, applying, and monitoring KPIs or OKRs

Experience in the public benefits, aging, or policy sector in a management capacity or in a management position in a nonprofit organization, foundation, corporation, or government agency

Experience generating substantial new program ideas with funding potential

Strong proficiency with Microsoft Office suite and web-based software tools and development practices

Preferred Education and/or Experience

MBA or master’s degree

Direct Experience in network development and leading membership organizations

Understanding of and involvement in grant writing

NCOA offers a competitive salary with excellent benefits and work environment and is based in Washington, DC.

To Apply

Please submit your resume and cover letter online.

NCOA is not currently sponsoring work visas or transfers. Green Card or citizenship required. NCOA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.

Additional inquiries and questions can be emailed to Beth Cessna at jobs@cessnasearch.com or contact 202-232-1765.